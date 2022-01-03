Visakhapatnam: Trade unions to hold two-day nationwide strike

Visakhapatnam: CITU All India president K Hemalatha said the forthcoming nationwide strike is not confined to the trade unions and workers alone but related to people of all sections of the society.

At the All-India Central Public Sector Coordination Committee meeting held in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Andhra Kesari Hall, Ukkunagaram, here on Sunday she said, "The Union government is trying to handover public assets and properties to the private players under the guise of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). There is a need to save them before it is too late. The government has decided to privatise PSUs. But people across the country are opposing the move and agitating against the move. As the agitation is getting intensified, not many private operators are coming forward to invest in the PSUs."

Speaking at the meeting, convener of Public Sector Coordination Committee Swadesh Dev Roy said the nationwide strike scheduled on February 23 and 24 is against the Centre's policies and that it would attract a huge participation.

Further, he mentioned that 10 trade unions are expected to play a crucial role in the protest. Opposing the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) and the policies of the BJP-led NDA government, the CITU is marching forward by intensifying its slogan 'Save Public Sector and Save India.'

Swadesh Dev Roy said the Ukku stir stands as an inspiration in converting the trade union movement into people's movement and stands as an example for others.

About 200 leaders and delegates came from across the country to take part in the day-long meeting held at Ukkunagaram that was aimed at bringing the public sector trade unions onto a single platform and involve them to put up a collective fight against 100 per cent strategic sale of the VSP and the Centre's policies. It saw the CITU leaders and the delegates covering various topics. They said an action plan will be readied to decide the next course of action.

Tapan Sen, General Secretary of CITU, CITU leaders Ch Narasinga Rao, Nandini Chowdary, Saibaba along with representatives from steel, oil, coal, natural gas and telecom departments participated in the meeting.