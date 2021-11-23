Visakhapatnam: Tribal entrepreneurs from southern states honoured

Visakhapatnam: In a step to boost tribal entrepreneurs across the southern parts of the country, the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) honoured them in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in association with the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR), the event marks the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

In line with this, the NSTFDC felicitated 83 tribal entrepreneurs with mementoes and certificates, who arrived from various parts of the southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha.

Earlier, a similar event was held at Kohima, roping in the tribal entrepreneurs of Northeastern states. "The idea is to honour tribal entrepreneurs who treaded a less-travelled path and achieved their goals, breaking boundaries. It also encourages the rest to explore entrepreneurial journeys," said Sudhir Nath Golgotia, general manager (Administration/Projects) of NSTFDC.

Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Anil Kumar Jha, secretary of Tribal Welfare Department Kantilal Dande, Chairman Cum Managing Director of NSTFDC Asit Gopal and board member Yatinder Prasad, among others highlighted the importance of preserving tribal culture by facilitating a conducive eco system for the tribal entrepreneurs. They mentioned that the platform such as this would inspire the tribal youth to explore novel ventures. As a part of the event, an exhibition of tribal produce and products were put up at the Green Park hotel such as organic vegetables, edible items made of millets, wild turmeric powder and honey.

Speaking at the event, Padala Bhoodevi from Srikakulam, who bagged the Nari Shakti Puraskar for AP last year on the International Women's Day, narrated briefly how she has been instrumental in bringing a transformation among tribal women in Seethammapeta through her non-profit organisation Chinnaiah Adivasi Vikas Sangham. She called for the support from the government to empower a larger number of rural women.

A foot-tapping dhimsa dance highlighting the essence of the tribal culture presented at the venue added charm to the celebrations. Meanwhile, tribal artists from across Andhra Pradesh who participated in the state-level painting competition organised by the State Tribal Research Institute were given cash prizes and their paintings were put up at the venue. District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with others attended the programme.