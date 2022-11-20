Visakhapatnam: Tribal students showcase talent

Visakhapatnam: As part of the weeklong 'Tribal Pride Day 2022' celebrations to commemorate the sacrifices and services of the tribal freedom fighters, various competitions were organised for the tribal students.

State level competitions in song, dance, painting, essay writing and speech were organised under the aegis of Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission at Gayatri Vidya Parishad Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. The tribal students who won at the district level within the respective ITDA jurisdiction across Andhra Pradesh participated in the state level competitions.

Top three winners from each category were selected. All of them will be presented prizes and certificates of appreciation in the valedictory programme held on Monday, explained Executive Director of Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute China Babu.