Visakhapatnam: Two-day job fair begins on July 21

Visakhapatnam: In order to reach out to the unemployed youth and help them to secure jobs, Groove Snap Fest (GSF) job fair will be held on July 21 and 22 in the city.

The platform will build awareness among the unemployed youth and graduates about the IT/ITES, start-ups and pharmaceutical sector.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath released the brochure of the job fair in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) general manager (IT Promotions) V Sreedhar Reddy and V Info Technologies (CEO) Vankayala Sai Kumar at the Minister’s camp office in Mindi on Sunday.

The objective of the two-day job fair is to create awareness about the IT/ITES, Start-ups, pharmaceutical sector among the unemployed youth and graduates and help them connect with related organisations. According to Sreedhar Reddy and Sai Kumar, about 40 IT companies, 10 pharmaceutical companies and 10 startup companies and 50 colleges would take part in the fest scheduled to be held at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.