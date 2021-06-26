Visakhapatnam: UAC gives nod for pharma units to manufacture Covid drugs

Visakhapatnam: The Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of VSEZ, chaired by its Development Commissioner, A Rama Mohan Reddy, convened a meeting virtually for the State of Telangana, and approved manufacture of various lifesaving drugs for Covid on large-scale including vaccines, besides granting routine approvals for Broad banding and procurement of duty free material worth hundreds of crores for the upcoming SEZs like Phoenix, TCS, Laxmi infobahn etc., There are a total 61 SEZs operational under VSEZ as on date with 523 operational units.

The 3rd UAC meeting of the VSEZ for the financial year 2021-22, held on June 25, accorded approvals for manufacture of various lifesaving drugs related to Covid such as Tocilizumab, Tenecteplase, Denosumab to Hetero Biopharma in Jadcherla SEZ for testing purposes.

Similarly, Divis Lab in Yadadri-Bhongir will make Molnufiravir API of 100 MT per annum, which is again a Covid drug.

Hetero Biopharma Unit 2 at Jadcherla SEZ will also make Sputnik V Covid 19 vaccine of 120 million doses per annum and will also export pharma products worth Rs 1150 crore when it is allowed to be exported but, in the meantime, these vaccines will be used with in the country. Also, the Shilpa Medicare will make Amphotericin b Liposome Inj 50 mg/vial which is in huge demand for black fungus, of 26664 vials for testing purposes. Once approved by the DGCA, this will go into commercial production soon.