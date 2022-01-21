Visakhapatnam: 'Ukku stir will continue'

Visakhapatnam: A number of agitations are taking place across the country against the policies of the BJP government, said AITUC national working committee member C Sreekumar.

Visiting the relay hunger strike camp here on Thursday, Sreekumar extended his support to the Ukku stir. Addressing the agitators at the camp, he said 4 lakh employees in the defence sector were expressing solidarity to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) stir.

Further, Sreekumar mentioned that in 1966, the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly had passed resolution against the disinvestment of VSP and after bifurcation the AP Assembly passed the resolution unanimously against the privatisation of VSP. The AITUC national working committee member said that the farmers across the country had fought unanimously against Modi's government and succeeded in rolling back three farm laws.

He said with pride that the Ukkustrir is inspiring many agitations across the country against the policies introduced by the BJP government.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the VisakhaUkkuParirakshanaPorata Committee D Adinarayana, J Ayodhya Ram, Kommineni Srinivas and Varsala Srinivas said the Ukku stir would continue until the decision of 100 percent disinvestment of VSP is withdrawn.