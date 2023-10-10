Visakhapatnam: Unfazed, TDP leaders vow to continue fight

Visakhapatnam: By arresting the TDP leaders one after the other, is the ruling party trying to sap away the confidence level of the cadre?

Even as the intention of the ruling party behind the series of arrests of the opposition leaders appears to be true, the TDP leaders, however, express courage stating that the recent incidents triggered a renewed determination among them.

Already, cases have been filed against Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam.

Despite the disturbing circumstances that kept surfacing in the recent past, the TDP activists did not step back from raising their voice against the ruling party.

Recently, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy was taken into custody by the Guntur police for making derogatory remarks against Tourism Minister R K Roja. However, followers of Satyanarayana Murthy and the TDP activists made sure that the police could not enter his residence for over 24 hours.

Those who took out a series of protests condemning the arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were taken into custody in several constituencies. The TDP activists who have been left without getting arrested, the police house arrested the other TDP leaders. Despite the strict restrictions placed by the police, the TDP leaders, supporters and activists step forward to take out the protests in various forms.

From collecting signatures to taking out candle rallies, tonsuring half heads to organising ‘Jaladeeksha’ and covering themselves neck-deep with the beach sand, the TDP activists staged protests in a number of ways.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, says, “If the YSRCP is under the impression that the TDP cadres would be discouraged or intimidated by arresting the leaders, it is their foolishness. During my arrest, scores of my supporters came forward to safeguard their leader. Through the series of arrests, even the inactive party leaders are now becoming proactive.”

Following the TDP chief’s arrest, the TDP cadres have been voicing out their ire across the State through protests. “While the dharnas are highlighting the YSRCP’s vindictive politics on one side, sympathy towards the TDP is increasing with each passing day,” opines Palla Srinivasa Rao.