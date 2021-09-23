Visakhapatnam: Union minister to launch many developmental programmes

Visakhapatnam: Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur arrived here on Thursday to take part in several developmental activities of Visakhapatnam Port Trust scheduled for the next couple of days.



During his stay, the minister will lay the foundation stone to several developmental works of the VPT and participate in a host of events.

Shantanu Thakur will take part in the plantation programme and distribute prizes to the winners of various competitions held during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Later, he will meet the PPP operators, unions and association representatives. A review meeting with the VPT officials will be conducted.

Shantanu Thakur is scheduled to visit port operational area through launch cruise and would be apprised of PPP projects of the VPT. He will participate in laying of foundation stones for repairs and rehabilitation of existing ORS jetty, development of cruise terminal, construction of covered storage shed at R-11 area, development of truck parking terminal at INS Dega and inauguration of grade separator at convent junction area.

Earlier, VPT chairman K Rama Mohana Rao accorded a warm welcome to the minister at the airport.