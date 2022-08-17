Visakhapatnam: Union Minister V Muraleedharan interacts with scheme beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: To take the country to the top level, the youth should empower themselves with education and skill sets, said Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Speaking with the beneficiaries of various central government schemes at an interactive session held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the central government is providing training to the youth through skill development centres in the country. He exhorted the youngsters to tread the entrepreneurial path.

By marching forward in world trade and technical sectors, the country should be taken to the top place in the next 25 years, Muraleedharan stated.

Later, he interacted with over 600 beneficiaries and explained how the Narendra Modi government was transforming the lives of people and by empowering the downtrodden sections across the country.