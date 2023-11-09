Visakhapatnam: US Mayor impressed by healthy life of Visakha people

Visakhapatnam : Mayor of city of Carmel, Indiana, United States, James Brainard, said people of Visakhapatnam are leading a healthy life following environment-friendly practices.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mayor stated that Indians form 10 per cent of the 1 lakh population of Carmel.

The accident death toll in Carmel is less than 10 per year as the people strictly adhere to traffic discipline, he shared. “Also, two per cent of revenue generated is dedicated to culture and arts,” James Brainard said.

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce president M Sudharsan Swamy explained the history of the chamber through a digital presentation.

As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, Brainard visited Kailasagiri, MVP Colony Sports Arena, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, among other places. He appreciated the maintenance of cleanliness and greenery in the city.