Live
- Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 9, 2023
- Nitish apologises for birth control remarks after backlash
- India’s economy will be in top 3 in my 3rd term: Modi
- Anantapur: Two held for possessing gun
- Chittoor: Development of GD Nellore unprecedented says Dy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Why Pak will back SL today
- Tirupati: Give priority to provide uninterrupted power supply says SPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao
- Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held
- Schools In Delhi Requested For Early Winter Break
Just In
Visakhapatnam: US Mayor impressed by healthy life of Visakha people
Mayor of Carmel city, Indiana, says Indians form 10% of his city’s population of one lakh
Visakhapatnam : Mayor of city of Carmel, Indiana, United States, James Brainard, said people of Visakhapatnam are leading a healthy life following environment-friendly practices.
Speaking at a programme organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mayor stated that Indians form 10 per cent of the 1 lakh population of Carmel.
The accident death toll in Carmel is less than 10 per year as the people strictly adhere to traffic discipline, he shared. “Also, two per cent of revenue generated is dedicated to culture and arts,” James Brainard said.
Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce president M Sudharsan Swamy explained the history of the chamber through a digital presentation.
As a part of his visit to Visakhapatnam, Brainard visited Kailasagiri, MVP Colony Sports Arena, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, among other places. He appreciated the maintenance of cleanliness and greenery in the city.