Visakhapatnam: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu releases books

Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the books authored by Prof Rokkam Radhakrishna, chairman, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad and the Institute for Development Studies Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday.

The book was released in the presence of Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy director VSRK Prasad, Prof SGalab,director and Prof Nagabhushana Rao, registrar, IDSAP.

Meanwhile, writer Sankar Neelu presented 'PV Narasimha Rao Bharata Jaati Punarjjeeva Sakthi', a book authored by him, to the Vice President at the port guest house. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the efforts made by Neelu in bringing out the book.