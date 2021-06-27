Visakhapatnam: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu stresses on promoting mother tongue

Visakhapatnam: In order to pass on the benefits of the language traditions to future generations, there is a need for a people's movement to preserve languages, complementing the efforts of the government, stressed Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Highlighting the power of language to unite people across generations and geographies on the second day of his visit to Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Naidu called for concerted efforts to preserve, enrich and propagate the languages, cultures and traditions at the sixth annual conference of 'Rashtretara Telugu Samakhya' held through a virtual mode.



Venkaiah Naidu suggested that the Telugu people should come together for preserving the Telugu language and revitalising the local traditions. Noting that neglecting the language will lead to its decline, the Vice President advised that it is the duty of each individual to preserve and promote one's native tongue, without belittling other languages and cultures.



The Vice President underscored the need to impart primary education in one's mother tongue as envisaged by the National Education Policy, 2020. He noted that the persons presently occupying the highest constitutional offices of the country, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India all had primary education in their mother tongue. "People should not carry away by the false impression that one cannot succeed and grow in life if they learn in their mother tongue. We have many past and present exemplars to disprove it," the Vice President said.

