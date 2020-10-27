Visakhapatnam: Vigilance awareness week to commence today

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the theme 'Satark Bharat, Samridh Bharat' (vigilant India, prosperous India), Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from Tuesday, VPT chief vigilance officer (CVO) J Pradeep Kumar said.

At a media conference held here on Monday, the CVO said the observance will be in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols and adherence with the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

As a part of the endeavour, both VPT and DCI will organise activities to create awareness among people, employees and youth to bring out systemic improvement in governance apart from laying focus on achieving transparency, accountability, fairness and corruption-free governance.

Quiz and essay writing contests will be held. Special focus will be on internal activities along with other areas such as land management, allotment of quarters, and management of assets, clearing of complaints, gender sensitisation, and inspections and leveraging technology.

The activities that continue till November 2 will be held at both DCI and VPT premises.