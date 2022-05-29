Visakhapatnam: VIMS performs rare laparoscopic surgery

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has become a venue for another rare surgery.



A 13-year-old girl from Rajamahendravaram was suffering from stomach-ache for the past few months. Despite her parents taking her to various hospitals, no respite came their way. Finally, they approached the VIMS wherein the disease was detected and treated through advanced laparoscopic surgery.

A proper medical examination was carried out for the girl through endoscopy and found that she was suffering from a rare trichobezoar. Doctors said it was very difficult to diagnose such a disease. They said that only 68 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the last 50 years. The girl had 300 grams of Trichobezoars in her abdomen which was removed successfully through the rare surgery. The disorder is usually seen among patients through ingestion of hair and other fibre materials.

The patient was admitted to VIMS on May 23 and discharged on Saturday post the surgery and treatment and removal of the trichobezoars through laparoscopy.

VIMS Director K Rambabu said the surgery was performed under the scheme of Aarogyasri. He lauded the efforts of the team of the surgical gastroenterology department where the surgery was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Sravanti and her team.