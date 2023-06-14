Live
Visakhapatnam: Volunteers come forward to donate blood
Highlights
A day long blood donation camp is organised by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Employees Union recognised by the CITU at Ukkunagaram on Wednesday.
The camp began at CWC-1 from 7 am. It will continue till 4 pm.
RINL CMD Atul Bhatt attended the camp and encouraged the volunteers for contributing to the cause.
Senior doctor Dr. Ramana Murthy, among others attended. The camp saw a good participation of volunteers.
