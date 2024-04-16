Visakhapatnam: VUPPC vows to intensify Ukku stir if NDA wins again

Visakhapatnam : Members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) said that agitation against sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will intensify if the BJP government comes back to power at the Centre.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, representatives of the VUPPC appealed to the voters to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in the ensuing polls. VUPPC chairman Ch Narasinga Rao said the BJP’s policy of selling public sector units should be rejected by voting against the party. He reminded that workers and people have been continuing their struggle for 39 months (1155 days) against the decision of the Central government.



Without respecting the resolution passed by the state assembly, Narasinga Rao pointed out that it is inappropriate on the Centre’s part to announce that they would sell the plant at any cost.



Speaking on the occasion, VUPPC chairman D Adinarayana said that the trade unions had succeeded in preventing the Central government from taking a single step forward. He said that despite selling 35 percent shares in SAIL, as a result of the Ukku stir, the VUPPC was able to stop from selling even a single percent of the VSP shares.



VUPPC chairman Mantri Rajashekhar opined that trade unions are able to stop the plant from getting privatised. INTUC leader Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao stated that the permanent workers, officers and contract workers of the VSP with the support of the residents, the Ukku agitation continued for years.



As a result of the Ukku stir, all the political parties had to include the VSP issue in their poll agenda, he said.



Further, the VUPPC members alleged that the Central government is conspiring to weaken the plant by entering into agreements with corporate companies like Jindal and Tata.

