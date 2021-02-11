Visakhapatnam: Walls turn effective learning tool

Visakhapatnam: Thoughtful messages, glimpses of social reformers and scientists, Covid-19 safety protocols and many more adorn the walls and other places of the campus.



Not just these. The paintings also help one mind-map the otherwise 'tricky' prepositions and recall mathematical tables while climbing up and down the stairs.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya No: 2 Nausenabaugh, plain and drab walls are replaced with colourful paintings that have a message to deliver.

A couple of years back, when the institution intended to take the project 'Building as Learning Aid (BaLA)' forward, it could not march ahead due to lack of sufficient funds. But with parents and school management chipping in, the initiative gained steam.

Centred on various themes, the walls have now been brightened up with impressive paintings. "The idea is to make school building serve as an effective learning tool for children by making optimum use of existing school infrastructure. With parents contributing to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and another lakh added to the coffer by the school management, we could come up with these colourful themes," explains Nishikant Aggarwal, Principal of the institution.

From 14 paintings earlier, 200-plus artworks now adorn the walls of the campus. Along with the walls of primary classrooms, corridors and children's park, freshly-painted walls greet the eye at the staircase and parking space as well. "We engaged professional artists to do the job and the shelf life of these paintings is five years minimum. Apart from providing financial assistance, some of the parents also came forward to extend support to the endeavour by donating artworks," adds the school Principal.

Here, short conversations, table etiquette, places of worship, information about poets and famous personalities add a dash of colour, making it convenient for the children not only to absorb the content but also retain what they have learnt.