Visakhapatnam: Waltair bags award for highest freight loading

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division was awarded for highest freight loading performance for the financial year. The award was presented by minister of state for railways Darshana Jardosh to senior divisional operations manager G Suneel Kumar at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi on Tuesday.



In the current financial year, Waltair division achieved a loading of 33.37 million tonnes (MT) till date. This represents a 10.35 percent increase compared to the 30.24 MT loaded during the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The increased freight loading resulted in record earnings of Rs.3,653 crore in the financial year till August as against Rs.3,103 crore earned during corresponding period of previous financial year.

Divisional railway manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad lauded the team of the division for their dedication in achieving the outstanding result. He also expressed optimism about setting new records in future. The recognition reflects Waltair division’s dedication and success in the transportation of goods, contributing to the overall performance and revenue generation of Indian Railways, the DRM conveyed.