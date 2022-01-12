Visakhapatnam: Waltair division gears up to tackle spread of Covid

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the rising number of daily Covid-19 cases in view, Waltair Division prepares to take comprehensive measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. As a part of it, elaborate arrangements and awareness campaigns are in place throughout its jurisdiction.

To mitigate the impact of the outbreak of third wave of infections, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy held a meeting with officers to take stock of Covid preparedness. In connection with this, quarantine and isolation beds have been enhanced to combat the pandemic at the divisional hospital for adults and children of railway beneficiaries.

As a part of its awareness campaign, announcements through public address systems are being made at frequent intervals at all the stations in multiple languages regarding precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and penalty imposed for violations. Videos are screened at Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram stations to educate the passengers. Along with this, the awareness programme also included railway personnel and encouraged them to ensure implementation of health and safety protocols.

Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of coaches is being carried out with special attention o¬n door handles, lavatory latches, water tap knobs, snacks tables and other contact points at coach maintenance depots. Thermal scanning of passengers at stations will also be implemented.

As a part of the contingency plan, covid isolation coaches are also made ready. Telemedicine helpline 8688407745 has been reactivated for online treatment to railway beneficiaries.