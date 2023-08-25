Visakhapatnam: Waltair Divisional Railway Manager receives an appreciation certificate

Visakhapatnam : The 2nd Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee inspected the work of Official Language (Hindi) being carried out in Waltair Division. Later, it held a meeting with the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Rajbhasha Adhikari (East Coast Railway) Yelleena Panda and Rajbhasha (Incharge of Waltair) A Venkateswara Rao and other senior officials of Rajbhasha represented from Railways. During the visit, the official language committee appreciated the efforts made by Waltair Division in promotion of Rajbhasha in the official works and other fields.

Committee convener Ranjanben Bhatt presented appreciation certificate to the DRM. The committee stressed to give more priority to the Hindi language at par with the regional language in the routine advertisements by railways and organise frequent workshops on Hindi language.