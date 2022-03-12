Visakhapatnam: Waterman of India calls for protection water bodies

Visakhapatnam: Waterman of India Rajendra Singh said a petition was filed in the High Court on the contamination of groundwater and sea as untreated industrial effluents in Parawada are getting into the water bodies. After visiting Sarada river in Vizag that runs along 122-km here on Friday, he noticed that plastic waste, toxic chemical waste is getting into the water bodies which should be stopped with immediate effect.

The AP government should demarcate all water bodies, including its catchment areas, and declare them as an eco-sensitive zone to prevent encroachments, he observed.

Further, he called for protecting the Sarada River. Sharing his observations, Rajendra Singh said, "A lot of untreated molasses is flowing into the river from Govada Sugar factory which needs to be stopped to prevent water pollution. Also, encroachments have to be cleared from the water bodies." Further, the Waterman of India said, sewer is flowing into the river at more than 10 places.

"This can be routed through sewage treatment plants and the treated water can be recycled for agriculture and industrial purposes. The district authority should make a river map of Sarada River by highlighting the floodplain area, river flowing space and high flood level as it would yield better results," Rajendra Singh mentioned. He was accompanied by Jana Sena Party leader Bolisetty Satya and other environmental activists.