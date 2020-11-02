Visakhapatnam: Witchcraft suspected over Inter student's murder in Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: There has been several twists emerging in the murder of Varalakshmi in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. In the latest development, a new twist has come to light in Varalakshmi murder case where a signs of witchcraft are clearly visible in the area where the murder took place with lemons, turmeric, and chicken being found. There are many suspicions that the murder also took place exactly on the full moon day. However, it is to be investigated wheather it is true or plotted to divert the attention of the case or

Women's groups examined the area where the murder took place. There were clear signs that they had been prayers held in that place. They are also demanding an inquiry into the occult. Police are also examining the landmarks of the occult and conducting a thorough investigation. Akhil, the accused in the Varalakshmi murder case, was produced before a magistrate by the police where he was remanded till the 12th of this month. Akhil was shifted to central Jail on the orders of the Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharitha visited Varalakshmi's family. The Home Minister assured that justice would be done to the victim's family and the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs. 10 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased family.

It is known fact that the accused Akhil Sai Venkat of Gajuwaka has called Varalakshmi (17) through her mutual friend Rami to a nearby temple to discuss about the love affair. However, Akhil who lost his control has slit the throat of Varalakshmi. Earlier, there is love triangle suspected stating that the deceased is said to be being close to both Akhil and Ramu, which is supposed to be the reason for the murder. With the prevailing twists in the case, the police have intensified the probe.



