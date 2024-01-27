Visakhapatnam: Women to script candidates’ destiny in 2024 polls

Visakhapatnam : In 2024 polls, women are going to play a predominant part as a majority of them are going to ‘script’ the candidates’ destiny.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has published the final special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls of Andhra Pradesh. According to its statistics, of the seven constituencies in the newly-carved Visakhapatnam district, women dominate male voters in six constituencies.

However, Gajuwaka paints a picture of contrast as male voters outnumber women in the segment.

Last October, the exercise of additions and deletions in the voters’ list was carried out. Recently, the final special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has been released.

Bheemunipatnam, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North and Visakhapatnam South are the six segments that have been dominated by women voters. In Bheemunipatnam, 1,78,957 women voters are going to exercise their franchise this election.

As many as 9,63,538 male voters are present in Visakhapatnam. Of them, women voters constitute 9,82,380. The total number of voters in Visakhapatnam, including transgender persons, comprises 19.46 lakh.

Women voters in Pendurthi consist of 1,50,522, 1,04,844 in West constituency, 1,39,078 in North constituency, 1,06,764 in South constituency, 1,40,990 in East constituency, 1,78,957 in Bheemunipatnam and 1,61,225 in Gajuwaka.

As women voters outnumber male voters in most seats in the district, there is a large scope for the political parties to draw their attention through a series of women-friendly assurances so that they would stand out in the poll battle.

Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) groups, community associations, residents’ welfare associations essay an imperative role in aiding candidates emerge victorious. Given the women voters’ ratio, political parties too accord much preference to DWCRA groups and involve them in their poll activity.

As every woman’s vote is considered crucial in the district, candidates brace for exclusive feats in the ensuing polls to attract the attention of women voters.