Visakhapatnam: Work like soldiers, Subba Reddy tells YSRCP cadre

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy called upon party workers and leaders to work like soldiers for the success of the party's victory in the ensuing elections.

Inaugurating Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency party office here on Friday, he said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be brought back to power if the schemes being provided to the poor in the state are to continue.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu deceived people and failed to fulfill the promises he made in the manifesto, he accused.

Subba Reddy mentioned that the Chief Minister is credited with building three ports and ten fishing harbours in the state and providing employment opportunities to lakhs of people. He said that Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi had worked hard when Hindustan Shipyard was in financial crisis. She is aware of problems faced by the people of Visakhapatnam and she can resolve them as senior public representative, he mentioned.

Subba Reddy also made it clear that all the candidates contesting in the seven assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam should win with a huge majority. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given posts to a number of leaders and they should strive hard to win in the 2024 polls.

He alleged that he witnessed corruption during Naidu's 14-year-long rule and saw development during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's five-year administration. The minister said the party would never ignore the workers, who work for the party and they would be recognised duly.

Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said Opposition parties are not in a position to tell what the previous governments have done to the people. She said that the Chief Minister is asking for votes by showing the development done by the YSRCP. Jhansi promised to work to solve the long pending problems if she is elected as the MP of Visakhapatnam.

Further, Jhansi demanded the allied Opposition party should explain to the people why the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is getting privatised. IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown development in the state which national and regional parties could never do.

He said a gift will be given to Jagan Mohan Reddy by winning all segments across the state. He called upon the party ranks to explain to the public the services rendered by the Chief Minister to North Andhra.

Former Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subhadra, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, north constituency coordinator KK Raju, west constituency coordinator Adari Anand Kumar were present.