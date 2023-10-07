Visakhapatnam: Youth Conclave 2023 from November 3

Visakhapatnam : GITAM is hosting a national level ‘Youth Conclave 2023’ in collaboration with the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) on November 3rd and 4th.

Promoted by the INAE, the youth conclave is an annual event aimed to provide a platform to the country’s youth to express their technological creativity and ingenuity and demonstrate their ability to innovate towards finding solutions that impact the collective future. In addition, participating in the event opens a platform for students to interact with experts contributing to engineering R&D, industry and academia.

With the theme of the sixth edition of the Youth Conclave-2023 focusing on ‘Innovation and Technology for Global Challenges’, a poster was launched by the institution’s Vice Chancellor M. Dayananda Siddavattam in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor said the sixth Youth Conclave 2023 will bring together the brightest minds and leaders from engineering, science, and technology.

The poster was launched in the presence of Registrar D Gunasekharan, Research and Consultancy Director Raja Phani Pappu, among others. Prof Raja Phani Pappu informed that till now, this series of INAE-SERB Youth Conclaves were organised by the prestigious IITs only and it is for the first time, it is being hosted by a deemed university.

The prize money, more than Rs 2.50 lakh, has been allocated for the best performers in poster presentations, model/project exhibitions, Ideathon, start-up showcase. There are special prizes for exclusive women-only team awards and other participants, he added.

Students of UG and PG, researchers, budding entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the event. The last date for registrations is October 15. For more details, one can visit www.inae.gitam.edu.