Visakhapatnam: Youth dies in a road accident
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A 22-year-old Dasari Kranthi Kumar died on the spot as the two-wheeler he was travelling was hit by an oil tanker.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning at Pedagantyada near Gangavaram Port bridge.
The police rushed to the incident spot after receiving the information.
A case has been registered with the New Port police and investigation is on.
