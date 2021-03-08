Visakhapatnam: Youth of GK Veedhi take out rally against Maoists atrocities

Visakhapatnam: Condemning the atrocities committed by the Maoists, Visakha Agency youth staged a rally at GK Veedhi mandal on Sunday. Expressing solidarity with the family members of the ex-militia member Korra Pilku, who was allegedly killed by the Maoists on March 5, the protestors burnt an effigy of the Maoists at the junction.

They demanded that the government should take action against the Maoists and protect the tribals from their atrocities.

Korra Pilku (35) from Kothapalem village, GK Veedhi mandal, was murdered reportedly by the Maoists, branding him as an informer. His wife and four children, who were also beaten by the Maoists on the night Pilku was allegedly murdered, took part in the dharna. According to the police, the seven-year-old son of the deceased was attacked on the same night by the Maoists. Fortunately, the son escaped with injuries.

Raising slogans, holding placards that read 'we need roads in our village not Maoists' and demanding development in the LWE-dominated areas, close to 750 members took part in the rally at GK Veedhi.