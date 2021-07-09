Visakhapatnam: YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary celebrated with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the state government was implementing several welfare schemes for the farmers.

Participating in the district-level function of Farmers' Day organised to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of the former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy here on Thursday, the minister said YSR had introduced a number of welfare schemes for the poor and farmers. In addition, providing nine hours of uninterrupted power supply was introduced for the farmers, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the third most capable Chief Minister in the country to follow his father's footsteps and facilitate a transparent administration which is pro-poor.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector V Vinay Chand said about Rs 220 crore was given to 3.86 lakh farmers in the district under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Narsipatnam MLA Petla Umashankar Ganesh said Rs 128 crore has been sanctioned to Narsipatnam constituency for the farmers' welfare.

Later, the minister, district collector and the officials visited the stalls set up in the market yard and inspected the machines.

Marking the occasion, YSR Agri Testing Lab and Rythu Bharosa Centre buildings were inaugurated.

In-charge RDO Anita, Agriculture Department joint director Leelavati, Municipal chairperson G Adilakshmi, officials and many farmers participated in the programme.