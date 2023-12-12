Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders simmer with discontent

Visakhapatnam: Even as reasons vary, the resignation submitted by the ruling party leaders one after the other is creating a sense of unrest among the YSRCP cadre.

Shifting allegiances is common ahead of elections. But the YSRCP in Visakhapatnam is witnessing the trend months before polls.

In the past one week, two YSRCP leaders tendered resignation from the party posts. They include YSRCP’s 39th ward corporator and AP Pollution Control Board member Mohammed Sadiq and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy’s son and YSRCP Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Tippala Devan Reddy.

Sadiq alleged that south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar failed to focus on development and resolving local issues. He mentioned that the lapses of the constituency were brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and repeatedly to YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. However, Sadiq lamented that there was no action initiated against the same and hence he submitted his resignation to the post and party membership.

In the meantime, YSRCP Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Tippala Devan Reddy resigned his party membership on Monday and disconnected access to the party leaders. According to authentic sources, Devan Reddy aspired to contest as MLA from Gajuwaka constituency. But as his aspiration is not in alignment with the high command’s move, he decided to tender his resignation.

As soon as news of his resignation broke out, orders were given to IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, assigning him as additional charge of Gajuwaka constituency coordinator.

Earlier, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who served as YSRCP district president, jumped ship as his political ideals did not go well with the ruling party’s expectations.

Meanwhile, the Opposition party leaders predict that the YSRCP should be prepared for such defections as they foresee many ruling party leaders following suit.