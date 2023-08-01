Visakhpatnam to be placed on a global chart': Chief Minister

Visakhapatnam: A number of development projects have been launched in Visakhapatnam to place the city on a global chart, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After laying the foundation stone for Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the Chief Minister predicted that the project which would come up in 17 acres will transform Visakhapatnam's landscape, taking its significance several notches higher.







More importantly, the Chief Minister informed, close to 8,000 people were said to get direct and indirect employment through the mall. "In the days to come, the rest of the acres will be utilised to create an IT space plus a convention centre as a part of phase II. This will call for additional creation of employment to 3,000 people. The Inorbit Mall is, probably, one of the biggest ones in South India," the CM mentioned.











For the past few months, projects initiated in North Andhra such as Adani Data Centre, Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport and Seaport in Srikakulam were set to transform the region like never before, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised.



Apart from the retail industry space, the Chief Minister said, the Raheja Group is also coming forward to set up star hotels in Visakhapatnam. "The state government will extend all the support and we are just a call away," the Chief Minister assured Neel Raheja, president of K Raheja Corp.

CEO of InOrbit Mall Rajneesh Mahajan, COO of Raheja Corp Sravan, ministers B. Mutyala Naidu, Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini, A Suresh, among others took part in the ceremony.