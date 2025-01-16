Vizag-based ITI student to march at the RD Parade

Visakhapatnam: When Gollu Vema Nageswararao was getting filtered out of selection camps, he could not believe even a wee bit that he would soon be heading to New Delhi to rehearse for the Republic Day Parade 2025 drill practice. Representing the 13th Andhra Battalion (Army wing), Visakhapatnam-based Nageswararao got through eight selection camps such as combined annual training camp, inter group competition and pre-RDC to be shortlisted for the Republic Day Parade.

Born to G Varahala Babu, a farmer at Vemulapudi in Narsipatnam, and G Sarojini, a construction worker, Nageswararao is pursuing mechanic machine tool maintenance at Government (Old) Industrial Training Institute, Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

Currently, Nageswararao is in New Delhi rehearsing for the Republic Day Parade. Sharing his excitement with The Hans India, Nageswararao says, “For NCC cadets, it is a dream come true to be part of the Republic Day Parade. And I never expected that luck would favour me when I was getting through the selection camps one after the other.”

Showing signs of improvement in each camp plays an imperative part in getting selected for the RD parade. “All I could focus on was to make sure to excel in each camp. Eventually, I became one of the selected few for the parade,” Nageswararao explains, adding that he is delighted to take part in the NCC Prime Minister’s Rally scheduled as part of the RDC. In future, the NCC cadet says that he aims to achieve financial security by serving the defence field and empowering his parents with improved standard of living.