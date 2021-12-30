Vizag cops focussed on curbing ganja menace

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district police focused on curbing ganja menace and seized 82,000-kg of cannabis in 2021, said district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao.

Speaking to the media about the annual progress here on Thursday, the SP observed that ganja menace has seen an increase in Visakhapatnam. To prevent the cultivation of ganja and transportation, the SP mentioned that several measures were taken by forming dedicated teams. As a part of the control mechanism, district po

lice sought the support of check posts and strengthened its intelligence network as a total of 566 cases were registered during the year, the highest figure achieved ever in the district thus far, Krishna Rao said.

The SP said 'Operation Parivartana' was implemented in a planned manner and destroyed 7,400 acres within a span of two months.

This apart, Krishna Rao said 28 militia members and extremists got arrested in the year of 2021. Similarly, last year, 14 militia members surrendered and this year, the count of militia members and extremists reached 17. Explaining the crime rate in the district, the SP said the crime has decreased comparatively last year. In the last year 13,058 cases were registered, including ordinary theft, cheating, rape and security cases.

In 2021, about 5,803 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, district excise police destroyed 8,166 litres ID arrack and 12,164 liquor bottles were seized.

In the district, murder cases were increased to 38 in the year of 2021 and 31 cases were recorded last year.

Crime against women also witnessed a marginal rise across the district. Last year, about 471 cases were reported and this year the number increased to 499.

The death toll in the road accidents registered an overall decrease of four per cent.

The district achieved SKOCH Awards for the initiatives of E-Malkhana and Varadhi Project (outreach programme - connecting roads to the interior villages).

During the occasion, 20 officials who performed their duties efficiently were given cash rewards by the SP. Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau S Satish Kumar, ASPs B Lakshmi Narayana, P Jagadeesh, and Ch Manikantha and DSPs B Sunil, K Pravin Kumar, and P Srinivasa Rao were present during the conference.