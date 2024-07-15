Vizag files to expose land grabbings in past five years

Visakhapatnam: Extents of land grabbing that took place during YSRCP’s rule would be revealed under the banner ‘Vizag files’, announced Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Stretches of valuable lands have been usurped by the YSRCP leaders in the past five years and details of those who grabbed them would be investigated thoroughly, the MLA reiterated.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Visakhapatnam, which was once known for development, has become a hub for ganja and land grabbing. “As there were no job recruitments in the past five years, youth have been in a deprived state.

However, as soon as the alliance government came to power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed for the mega DSC as promised,” the MLA recalled.

As many as 183 Anna Canteens would be resumed in Andhra Pradesh from August 15, Srinivasa Rao said.

Also, a permanent solution would be provided to address the ‘panchagramalu’ land issue in Visakhapatnam, he informed.

“Efforts are being made to permit residents of panchagramalu to take up repair works. There are certain issues pertaining to the BRTS corridor as well and they will soon be sorted out,” he added.

Among others, Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer S Srinivasa Murthy, TDP leaders Korada Rajababu, P V Narasimham, BJP Bheemili in-charge Ramu Naidu released the poster of month-long programmes initiated by the alliance government.