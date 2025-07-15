Live
- No protocol violation in Sigandur bridge inauguration, CM unnecessarily creating issue: K'taka BJP
- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Names New CEO
- Yamaha Launches FZ-X Hybrid Motorcycle with Color TFT Meter and Turn by Turn Navigation
- Government of Karnataka Recognizes WorldSkills 2024 Winners from Toyota Kirloskar Motor
- Hyderabad Investors Pour Rs 310 Cr into Tata Arbitrage Fund in 3 months as Market Volatility Shifts Strategy
- Can AI Help End India’s Animal Cruelty Crisis? These Young Coders Think So
- Impact of Hans News Report: Unfit Private School Buses Seized in Jogulamba Gadwal District – RTO Venkateswara Rao Responds Swiftly
- Ruckus in Maha Assembly after members engage in war of words over rehabilitation of Bandra East slums
- Jokes on disabled violate right to dignity, says SC ahead of laying guidelines to rein in stand-ups
- Lenskart unveils Limited-Edition Harry Potter eyewear
Vizag gains top spot in LinkedIn’s Cities on the Rise report
Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement, Visakhapatnam emerged as the top city in the LinkedIn’s inaugural Cities on the Rise report.The report,...
Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement, Visakhapatnam emerged as the top city in the LinkedIn’s inaugural Cities on the Rise report.
The report, released on July 15 (Tuesday), highlights India's fastest-growing non-metro cities for professional opportunities based on hiring trends, talent inflow, and job market expansion.
According to the report, Visakhapatnam has emerged as a major industrial and employment hub, fueled by a thriving technology ecosystem and growing presence of data and pharmaceutical giants. Top employers contributing to this growth include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Miracle Software Systems Inc., and Laurus Labs Limited. The report also credits the Andhra Pradesh government’s focused infrastructure development as a key factor behind the city’s rapid transformation.
Acknowledging the top rank, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat termed it as one of the proud moments for Vizag people. “Being ranked as No. 1 by LinkedIn’s Cities on the Rise report is a validation of collective efforts of the government, industries, entrepreneurs, and our vibrant talent pool. With our continued focus on modern infrastructure, digital economy, and inclusive growth, Vizag will soon be among India’s most livable and future-ready cities,” the MP expressed confidence.
Further, he stated that the rise of both Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada as No: 3 in the top 10 list reflect the immense potential of Andhra Pradesh.
With both Vizag and Vijayawada positioned as No:1 and No:3 respectively, the rankings reinforced Andhra Pradesh’s growing status as a powerhouse of opportunity.