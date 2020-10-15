Vizag incurs Rs 8.54 crore loss due to heavy rains: Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that heavy rains caused enormous damage to agriculture and properties in several parts of the district and compensation will be provided to the affected farmers and victims after the enumeration.



He held a review meeting with the officials of the concerned departments and took stock of the flood damage department-wise on Thursday. The Minister said that most of the damage was occurred to agriculture.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said about 15-cm of rainfall was recorded in the district. Of the 46 mandals, 30 mandals were affected due to heavy rains.

Six were killed in the district because of floods. The loss to agriculture, horticulture, houses and infrastructure across the district was to the tune Rs.8.54 crore.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collectors M Venugopala Reddy, B Arun Babu and others participated in the meeting.