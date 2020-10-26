Vizag Metro rail to take wings soon

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited Visakhapatnam metro rail project, comprising 52 stations of light metro and tram corridors, is all set to take wings. With the launch of the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation's (APMRC) regional office at the LIC Building here, the project is ready to take shape according to the master plan chalked out for the purpose.

Along with the development of 79.91-km of light metro rail corridors in a 60-km modern tram corridor will also come up in the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development area. Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) consultants have been appointed to design dedicated detailed project reports (DPR) for the light metro and modern trams.

According to the authorities concerned, the metro DPR will be submitted to the government in the second week of November, while the modern tram DPR will get readied by the second week of December. Followed by a thorough study, the UMTC consultants recommended setting up of 52 stations in four light metro corridors, stretching up to 75.31-km after a detailed traffic study. The four light metro corridors include Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Kommadi Junction stretching 34.23-km (27 stations), Gurudwara to Old Post Office stretching of 5.26-km (6 stations), Thatichetlapalem - China Waltair stretch of 6.91-km (9 stations) and Kommadi junction - Bhogapuram airport stretch of 28.91-km (10 stations). The modern tram corridor will extend up to 60.20-km. The three corridors will be developed from NAD to Pendurthi (10.20-km), Steel Plant Gate to Anakapalle (18.20-km), Old Post Office – Bheemunipatnam Beach Road (31.80km). The DPR for this is getting readied.

Sharing unique features of the project with The Hans India, managing director of the APMRC NP Ramakrishna Reddy says, "Vizag Metro will be driverless and sans overhead electrical lines. This apart, six multi-level car parking with a capacity of 200 to 300 cars each will be facilitated at various points. The project will take off in a phased manner and the estimated project for the hybrid model (excluding land and R&R) is approximately Rs 15,933 crore."