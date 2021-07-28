Vizag steel plant: Centre files counter in AP High Court, says Lakshmi Narayana's PIL has a political motive

The Central Government has filed a counter affidavit in the case filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The centre asserted that the withdrawal of investment through privatisation was taking place and the decision was taken by a Cabinet committee headed by the Prime Minister. It mentioned that the inquiry into the decisions taken on the economic needs of the country was inappropriate.



The centre recalled that there were Supreme Court judgments on the issue of withdrawal of investment, adding that the process was being examined by experienced superiors. On the counter, the center alleged that the former CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana who filed the case had contested in the parliamentary elections and had a political motive behind filing the petition against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The centre said that Lakshmi Narayana PIL is not eligible for the hearing.



It is learned that the centre has decided in March over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant and going forward with the process. The centre has made clear on various occasions that they stick to their decision and will not go back. Off late, the centre in its affidavit has once again made it clear that it will sell one hundred percent of its stake in the Visakhapatnam steel plant and asserted that it has invited bids.



On the other hand, the Vizag steel plant trade unions have planned to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 1 and 2. The trade union leaders went to Delhi to garner support from the opposition parties for their protests.