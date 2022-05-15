Vizag to host national-level KIL

Visakhapatnam: The state government is encouraging sports in every possible manner and reviving sports culture, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Unveiling the poster and trophies of the forthcoming Pro national open 'Kickboxing India League' (KIL) here on Sunday, the IT Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing on education and health sectors and revamping them in the state.

Likewise, the CM was keen on developing the sports sector as well, the Minister said, adding that he was glad to note that the national level kickboxing event was held for the first time in Visakhapatnam, financial hub of Andhra Pradesh.

The national-level KIL will be held on June 2 to 5 at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Kickboxing Association state honorary president Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, president Sunil Kumar and secretary Ravi were present on the occasion.

State-level karate competition



Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district emerged as the overall champion in the state-level karate competition. Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts won second and third places respectively.

The two-day state-level karate competition at the Visakha Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium concluded on Sunday.

Attending as the chief guests for the event, BJP MLC PVN Madhav and film actor Suman presented trophies, medals and certificates to the winners and lauded their efforts in emerging as winners.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Madhav said the inclusion of sports as a subject in the educational system has increased opportunities in the field of sports.

Film actor Suman mentioned that karate is a very useful sport to defend oneself as well as the state and the country.

Karate Association state president Kola Pratap, secretary G Anand Balu, technical chief Govind and senior coach Sunil were present.