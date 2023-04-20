Vizag-Varanasi special train commences

Visakhapatnam: Amid beating of drums and chanting of 'Har Har Mahadev' slogans, Visakhapatnam-Varanasi special train started its onward journey on Wednesday at 12.30 noon.

A long-cherished dream of people of Visakhapatnam has finally come true as the inaugural run of Visakhapatnam-Varanasi special train commenced here.

Welcoming the train in Visakhapatnam, BJP leaders distributed sweets and wished happy journey to pilgrims going for 'Ganga Pushkaralu.'

A large number of BJP leaders, Mahila Morcha activists and BJYM cadres participated in the inaugural of Visakhapatnam-Varanasi special train which was sanctioned with special efforts of BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

For many pilgrims from Visakhapatnam and Uttarandhra, this has come as a big relief as several residents visit Varanasi for Ganga pushkaralu from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, GVL, who is also president of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Shri Kasi Telugu Samithi informed that the special train will be run not only during the period of Ganga Pushkaralu but also until the end of summer vacations.

The special train will operate for two days a week and on selected days, the special train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12.30 pm. It will halt at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh. It will travel via Sambalpur, Rourkela and Ranchi stations and reach Varanasi at 1.40 pm the next day.

GVL thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning a special train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi.

Party district president Medapati Raveendra, AP BJP vice president Vishnu Kumar Raju, State spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Gajuwaka coordinator K Narasinga Rao, ,among others attended the function.