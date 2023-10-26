Vizianagaram: 50 youth from AP to take part in Yuva Sangam in New Delhi

Vizianagaram : Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor Prof T V Kattimani said that as part of the Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat programme, the Central government has announced conducting Yuva Sangam.

He said 50 youth in the age group of 18 to 30 will be selected from each State to be sent to other States on free exposure tours. He said that these tours will help to sensitise them on tourism, traditions, development, people-to-people connection and technology.

As part of the programme, it has been decided to connect Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. Youth from AP will be sent to New Delhi and the youth from New Delhi will visit AP. In this regard, the Central Tribal University in AP has been nominated as the nodal institution for the programme. Prof T V Kattimani invited the youth in the age group of 18 to 30 to register their names in https://ebsb.aicte-india.org.

The last date for registration is October 28. For further information one can contact Dr Kusum on mobile phone number 9813220169 and Dr Anirudh on mobile phone number 8319360186 and Dr NVS Suryanarayana on 9666633885 during office hours.