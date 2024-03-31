Live
Vizianagaram: Emphasis on improving polling in urban areas
The Election Commission has organised an awareness rally here on Saturday to enhance the polling percentage in the ensuing general elections.
Vizianagaram : The Election Commission has organised an awareness rally here on Saturday to enhance the polling percentage in the ensuing general elections. Joint Collector K Kartheek and others have flagged off the rally at the fort. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that actually the polling percentage in urban areas is much lesser than the rural areas. The educated people in the towns, cities should acknowledge the fact and take part in poling.
He appealed to the youth, students and employees of various organisations to exercise their franchise.
The rally with students, officers and citizens was organised from the fort to Rajiv Stadium in which large number of people participated.
