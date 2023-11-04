Live
Vizianagaram: Lendi students excel in blog writing
An educational community conducts the contest in which 538 third-year students of Lendi showcase their writing skills
Vizianagaram : Lendi students demonstrated their outstanding writing skills by clinching top positions in the Edgroom Blog Writing Contest. Edgroom, an educational community dedicated to networking among the educated, organised the Blog Writing Challenge to promote quality education. The contest utilised a peer evaluation system based on likes and comments on the Edgroom Web Page, providing a platform for 538 third-year students of Lendi to showcase their writing abilities.
Hashitha, a third-year CSE student, emerged as the winner of the contest, securing the first prize. The second and third positions were claimed by Sneha Latha Reddy and Bhavya Sai Keerthi.
Additionally, 50 other participants received certificates of appreciation for their commendable efforts. Dr Satish Kuchipudi, CEO of Skylark, emphasised the pivotal role of English proficiency in securing admissions abroad, underscoring the importance of strong language skills in the pursuit of higher education.
Venkatesh Panyam, founder of Edgroom, highlighted the significance of activities like Blog Writing in fostering a network among participants and nurturing essential writing skills.
Dr Haribabu Thammineni, vice-principal and Professor of English explained how important is English in this present society. Dr V V Rama Reddy, principal, applauded the collective efforts that contributed to the success of the contest.
Vice-vrincipal of academics, Prof K Narasimham, HoDs Dr M Rajan Babu, Dr K Subramaiah, Dr Satish Pujari, Dr Rajender, G Sateesh, Dr P Durga Sailaja attended the programme.