Vizianagaram: Two held, 18 kg ganja seized
Vizianagaram : The Vizianagaram police arrested two youths from Rajasthan and seized 18 kilograms of processed ganja, which was about to be transported to that state by train.
On Saturday, Inspector of one town police station B Venkata Rao said that they found two youth coming to railway station with nicely packed ganja.
The police questioned them and found that the duo was from Rajasthan and they purchased the ganja in Salur at the rate of Rs 2,000 per kilogram. They planned to transport the weed by train to Rajasthan and can sell it at high price. The accused are identified as Jitendra Singh and Binjaram, who are daily labour and struggling for their lively hood and chose smuggling as easy earning source.
