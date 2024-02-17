Vizianagaram: Young cricketer from village impresses experts

Vizianagaram : The mega sports event organised by the AP government has become a boon for a village-level player of Vizianagaram district and now he looks at an opportunity to take part in the mega cricket festival IPL in future.

K Pavan (21) of Alamanda village in Jami mandal played cricket match in Aadudam Andhra and he performed well in bowling and fielding.

The observers and crickets experts were impressed by his talent and recommended his name to one of the IPL franchisees Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Consequently, the CSK came forward to adopt Pavan.

Pavan comes from a poor family and lives in a thatched house. He will be now taken care of by the CSK team management and will be given proper training for certain period and later he will be made member of the team.

Pavan, who lost his parents and is being raised by his uncle, said it would be a great opportunity for him to hone his talent. He said the mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ being oragnised by the State government, has changed his fortune.