VMRDA to accelerate all development projects

Visakhapatnam: District Collector and Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) A Mallikarjuna said on Saturday that Kailasagiri has gone through tremendous development in the past one year.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the VRMDA Commissioner shared details of the status of various projects that fall under the purview of VMRDA. “The projects that came to a halt at Kailasagiri earlier will be taken up at a cost of Rs 18 crore and four new projects will also be initiated along with it, including a revolving restaurant,” he explained.

Further, the VMRDA Commissioner mentioned that works related to Ocean Deck will be commenced soon. “The recently-introduced system of ‘museum package’ is receiving an encouraging response from the student community,” he informed.

Speaking about the progress made towards completing YSR Jagananna Colonies, Mallikarjuna said temporary works at a cost of Rs 175 crore in 83 colonies are in progress. Also, those who have parted with their lands for the purpose will be compensated through flats by developing 46 layouts at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he informed. At Health Arena, Mallikarjuna said, a jogging track was developed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, while parking facilities are being improved near Tenneti Park, keeping the future demands in view.