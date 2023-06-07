  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Volunteers come forward to donate blood

Volunteers come forward to donate blood
x

Volunteers come forward to donate blood

Highlights

To reach out to victims of train accident in Odisha, a blood donation camp was held at in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam: To reach out to victims of train accident in Odisha, a blood donation camp was held at in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The camp was held following the call given by mega star Chiranjeevi and led by an upcoming actor Deepak Saroj.

Mega star fans attended the camp and donated blood voluntarily. Blood units collected from the donors were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society.

About 270 people donated blood at the camp.

Chiranjeevi Fans Association representatives Yellaji Rao, K Srinivas Rao, Narasingrao, Sandeep, Sasikala, Indian Red Cross Society chairman Siva Nagendra Reddy, Secretary Ravi Kumar, SKL Rao, Medical Officer Lakshmi and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X