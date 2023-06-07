Live
Visakhapatnam: Volunteers come forward to donate blood
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: To reach out to victims of train accident in Odisha, a blood donation camp was held at in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The camp was held following the call given by mega star Chiranjeevi and led by an upcoming actor Deepak Saroj.
Mega star fans attended the camp and donated blood voluntarily. Blood units collected from the donors were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society.
About 270 people donated blood at the camp.
Chiranjeevi Fans Association representatives Yellaji Rao, K Srinivas Rao, Narasingrao, Sandeep, Sasikala, Indian Red Cross Society chairman Siva Nagendra Reddy, Secretary Ravi Kumar, SKL Rao, Medical Officer Lakshmi and others were present.
