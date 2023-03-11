VPA celebrates 54th CISF Raising Day parade

Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrated the 54th CISF Raising Day with fervour on Friday under the supervision of CISF Unit Senior Commandant Vijay Kumar. Attending as chief guest, Chairman of VPA K Rama Mohana Rao appreciated the CISF personnel for rendering tremendous service in protecting industries round-the-clock. Later, the VP Chairman presented appreciation letters to the CISF personnel who played a key role in discharging their duties. The Chairman inaugurated the quarter guard at CISF new complex, parade ground, and also planted saplings at CISF new complex. Deputy Chairman, VPA, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, CISF Unit Senior Commandant Vijay Kumar, CISF staff along with family members participated.



