VPA says keen to explore G2G collaborations with Netherlands

Visakhapatnam: Head of Economic Affairs Joost Geijer and Trade Commissioner of Netherlands Business Support Office, Netherlands Embassy, Amlan Bora visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Wednesday.

The meeting with VPA Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao focused on the possibilities of exploring 'Government 2 Government' (G2G) collaborations under the ambit of shipping and inking pacts between India and Netherlands on these lines. The discussion also centred on sharing information about the maritime sector in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao briefed about the business opportunities available for trade and the scope for expanding it between VPA and Netherlands.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Economic Affairs Joost Geijer stated that meetings such as these would be beneficial to both the nations, particularly in developing economic activity between the countries.

VPA deputy chairman Dugesh Kumar Dubey and traffic manager B.Ratna Sekhar participated in the meeting.