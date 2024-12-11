VSP employees stage dharna for salary dues

Visakhapatnam: Demanding immediate release of pending salaries to the employees of Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP) from September 2024, employees staged a dharna here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said that employees and contract labourers are performing their duties sincerely, achieving the production targets every month. However, he expressed concern that their payment of salaries was kept on hold since September.

The plant is progressing ahead in production and sales but ignoring the payment of salaries to its employees for the past few months, he added. With this, the employees and their family members are facing financial constraints and related stress. Also, they are unable to pay EMIs committed, Ramachandra Rao stated.

The INTUC leaders appealed to the management to release the pending wages immediately amounting to 185 percent. The management paid 50 percent salary in September, 35 percent in October and 100 percent salaries pending in November. Keeping the Christmas and Sankranti festivals in view, the INTUC leaders demanded payment of salaries to the employees at the earliest. The dharna was held under the aegis of INTUC.