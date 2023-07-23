VVS and its Principal bag awards

Visakhapatnam: Principal of Visakha Valley School (VVS) Dr.Eshwari Prabhakar received 'Iconic Leadership in School Education Award 2023' in recognition of her valuable contribution to the school education sector.

In addition, the school bagged 'Academic Excellence 2023' for its outstanding performance in achieving academic excellence.

The awards were presented to the Principal at the 'New Normal Education Leadership Summit 2023' held in New Delhi in the presence of Prof Pratyusha Kumar Mandal-Secretary in-charge NCERT and Dr. Biswajit Saha , Director Skill Education CBSE, Dr. Anup Kumar Rajput , Head PB Division NCERT in New Delhi.